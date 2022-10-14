Several Injured in Shooting in Raleigh Neighborhood, Officials Say

A suspected gunman was in custody after five people were fatally shot Thursday, Oct. 13, in what authorities in North Carolina called a “sad and tragic day.”

An off-duty police officer was among the fatally wounded victims, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin said.

She told reporters that authorities had contained the suspect in a residence northeast of central Raleigh, and soon after, police announced that the shooting suspect was in custody.

Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department declined to provide additional details, saying the investigation is “evolving.”

Two people were also wounded in the shooting, Baldwin said. A K9 officer who had what Baldwin said were non-life-threatening injuries was among them.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

An off-duty officer was killed as police are responding to an active shooting situation in an east Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. (WRAL)

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, the Raleigh Police Department said that officers were responding to the scene of an “active shooting” in an area northeast of downtown. The department advised residents in the area to remain indoors.

Aerial video from WRAL showed a large police presence in the area.

A witness told the station that he saw an apparent gunman who was armed with a long gun and dressed in camouflage.

“I saw him basically pass by my house in the backyard,” the witness, identified only as Robert, told the station.

Another witness who saw the apparent gunman told the station that he was wearing black boots and appeared to be a teenager.

“He looked like a baby,” she told WRAL.

State law enforcement officers were assisting in the response, Gov. Roy Cooper said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office also responded, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com