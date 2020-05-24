Several injured as shots ring out near Ocean Boulevard for second weekend in a row

Several people were injured in an overnight shooting near Ocean Boulevard, the second weekend in a row that gun violence erupted on the popular stretch.

The shooting happened near Ocean Boulevard and 12th Avenue North around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Myrtle Beach police.

When officers arrived, they found several people injured, the department stated. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police descended on the scene of the shooting near the Free Fall Park, according to police radio traffic. Some people were detained in the immediate aftermath, though it’s unclear if they remained detained as of Sunday morning.

Officers cleared and shut down a stretch of Ocean Boulevard after the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police searched an area of Chester Street between 12th Avenue and Mr. Joe White Avenue in connection to the investigation, as well.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 843-918-1382.

Sunday’s shooting is in the same area as a shooting a week ago that also left several injured. On May 17, officers went to Ocean Boulevard and 11th Avenue North for a shooting that left several injured.

Investigators say during that two rival gangs from Chesterfield County brought their dispute to Myrtle Beach and shot at each other across Ocean Boulevard.

The gang-related shooting and other actions led to lengthy discussions between police and city leaders and administrators vowing a larger police presence in downtown Myrtle Beach this weekend.