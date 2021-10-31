Several injured in knife and arson attack on Tokyo underground train

Rescue workers and police officers rushed to the scene of the attack at the Kokuryo station

A man has been left in critical condition after a knife and arson attack on an underground train line in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

At least 10 others were also injured in the incident, which happened at around 20:00 (11:00 GMT) near Kokuryo station, in the city's western suburbs.

Passengers ran for their lives, some climbing out of windows, as fire raged in a carriage on the Keio Line train.

The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

Eyewitness reports say the suspect sprayed a clear liquid around the carriage before setting it alight.

Images from the scene show some passengers running from the attacker, stumbling through a connecting door into the next carriage. The train later stops in a station - but the doors remain closed as the train begins to fill with smoke.

Finally, the trapped passengers start forcing the windows and climbing on to the platform.

There have been a number of knife attacks in Japan in recent years - two on Tokyo's subway system in 2021. In August nine people were injured by a knife wielding man. And in the same month two people were injured in acid attack at subway station.

In 2019, a man also attacked a group of schoolchildren waiting for a bus in Kawasaki. Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured.