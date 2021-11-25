Several injuries reported when car strikes Amish buggy

Nov. 25—MEDFORD — Multiple people were hospitalized with significant injuries Wednesday after a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy in Taylor County.

The crash occurred at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday along Highway E in the town of Little Black, according to a press release from Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking.

"Once emergency responders arrived on scene, they found nine people injured," Woebbeking wrote. "Preliminary reports indicate at least 8 of 9 required medical transport with significant injuries."

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Skyler M. Opelt of Medford, was northbound on Highway E when his vehicle struck the buggy from behind, while traveling at highway speeds, Woebbeking said. There were 10 people in the buggy.

Opelt was arrested and taken to the Taylor County Jail on possible charges of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Deputies along with Medford Ambulance, Owen Ambulance and Fire, Stetsonville Fire, Gilman Ambulance, Thorp Ambulance, Medvac and medical helicopters all assisted at the scene.

Online court records show Opelt was convicted of possessing meth on Aug. 31 and was ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence along with two years of probation. However, he was charged with escape from the Taylor County Jail on Nov. 8; he returns to court Dec. 7 on that charge.

Opelt also was convicted of manufacturing and delivering meth in 2014 in Taylor County Court and was ordered to serve one year in jail, along with a five-year imposed-and-stayed prison sentence.

Opelt also was convicted of substantial battery in 2012 and served a 75-day jail sentence on that conviction, court records show.