Several jailed on warm weekend

Apr. 27—With temperatures getting as hot a the vinyl seats of a 1989 Ford Tempo baking in the parking lot of an August fairground over the weekend, it looked like a few folks got to cool off at the local jails.

Boyd County and Greenup County showed for a bit lighter case loads of the unseasonably warm weekend, while the Big Sandy Regional lived up to its name, posting double-digit intakes.

Anyone named in the weekend locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were jailed over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Dara L. Rowe, 43, of Ironton, was booked Friday on one bench warrant and charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, simple possession of a third-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jeffrey A. Koster, 36, of Kitts Hill, was booked Friday on one bench warrant and charges of simple possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Leonard R. Daniels, 50, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, driving either suspended or revoked and simple possession of cocaine.

—Jeremy Hall, 37, of Chesapeake, was booked Saturday as a fugitive from justice.

—Anna M. Gillispie, 32, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant out of Carter County.

—Ronald Fields, 65, of Westwood, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant out of Greenup County.

—William F. Fluty, 55, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a public intoxication charge.

Big Sandy Regional

—Ramona F. Mills, 50, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a failure to appear.

—Lacy D. Howell, 23, of Sitka, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Sasha Sandlin, 26, of Booneville, was booked Friday on three bench warrants and charges of theft between $500 and $1,000 in value, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, failure to use a child restraint device in a car, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense meth trafficking and driving with one headlight.

—Jennifer N. Arms-McKenzie, 36, of Flat Gap, was booked Friday on charges of shoplifting less than $500 in value and second-degree criminal trespassing.

—Ethan K. Spears, 30, of Mason, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a charge of non-payment of court costs.

—Jamie R. Boyd, 46, of Van Wert, Ohio, was booked Saturday as a fugitive from justice.

—Robert T. Johnson, 54, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Jim Justice, 36, of Betsy Layne, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge. For the record, this Jim Justice is not the same Jim Justice who is the Governor of the Great State of West Virginia.

—Keesha D. Yates, 30, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court violation.

—Angela Flannery, 25, of Mize, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense simple possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia and a mess of traffic violations.

—Howard C. Connelley, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday for non-payment of court costs.

—Randy T.L. Justice, 43, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

—Richard F. Anderson, 58, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.

—Jeffrey Perry, 48, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a second-degree fleeing charge and a contempt of court charge.

Carter County

—William P. Gee, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two counts of a fourth-degree assault and a second-degree strangulation charge.

—Ricky A. Davis, 51, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Tina Walton, 51, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday for non-payment of court costs.

—Brenda S. Prichard, 40, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Joshua Young, 30, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.

—Jeremy S. Nichols, 26, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Robert D. Carroll, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Lori B. Mabry, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges unknown.

Greenup County

—Tawyna F. Scites, 43, of Worthington, was booked Friday on a contempt of court violation.

—Daniel Beam, 24, of Raceland, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.

—Timothy J.J. Brumfield, 41, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on charges of contempt of court, first-degree promotion of contraband and simple possession of marijuana.

Rowan County

—Herman Moore, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a possession of child pornography charge.

—Dakota Ballard, 22, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant.

—David Fultz, 23, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on an indictment warrant charging him with second-degree child abuse, second-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and first-degree criminal mischief.

—Buckley Lansing, 24, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on an indictment warrant out of Bath.

—Christopher Back, 36, of Mount Sterling, was booked Sunday on charges of operating a on suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain insurance. Jail records also show Back had open warrants in Bath, Menifee and Rowan, mostly related to theft and traffic violations.

—Glenn D. Wagoner, 49, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication warrant from 2021 and a 2013 traffic ticket from Elliott County.

—Lorna Neuman, 44, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

