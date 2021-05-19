Several juvenile offenders arrested by Albany Police

May 19—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department announced a number of recent arrests in significant cases, including:

Defendant: Juvenile,13

Victim: Juvenile, 13

1400 block of Jones Avenue

The suspect threatened to kill victim and his family and shot victim in the abdomen with a BB gun. He was arrested and taken to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center on charges of terroristic threats and acts and aggravated assault.

Defendant: John Scotty Brown, 57

Victim: Final Touch and Justin and Larry Holmes

1803 N. Slappey Blvd.

Brown was arrested for burglary in the second degree regarding an incident earlier (February) in the year at the Final Touch business.

Defendant: Juvenile, 13/Juvenile, 15

Victim: Robert Williford, 56

333 S. Mock Road

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail for armed robbery with a firearm

Defendant: 16-year-old Juvenile

Victim: Jared Bell, 27

2424 Clark Ave,

The suspect was arrested after he stole the victim's 2014 Black Jeep Patriot while it was parked at the business. He was charged with theft by taking of a motor vehicle and housed at Terrell County RYDC.

Defendant: Juvenile, 16

Victim: Daijah Kirby, 24

108 Marie Road, Apt. 3202

The juvenile suspect was occupying a stolen vehicle out of Columbus. He was taken into custody and transported to the Terrell County RYDC on charges of theft by receiving stolen property.

Defendant: Juvenile, 16

Victim: Yulonda Dawson, 37

2100 block MLK Jr. Drive

The suspect requested that the victim call someone for him. In the process of her dialing the number, he snatched the cellphone out of her hand. The suspect was apprehended and charged with robbery by sudden snatching and placed in the Terrell County RYDC.

