Several kids overdose at Miami schools after woman sells edibles to student, cops say

A woman is in trouble with the law after police say a drug deal with a student lead to several children overdosing on marijuana-infused edibles at a Miami elementary and middle school.

Thalia Aceves, 22, faces charges of selling a controlled substance and contributing to child delinquency, court documents show. She bonded out of jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove elementary and middle schools after multiple children — ranging in age from 9 to 13 years old — were suffering from a THC overdose, an arrest report read.

Detectives learned that a student bought edibles and handed it out to other students, the report read. The student told police they purchased the drugs through Instagram.

Detectives quickly set up a sting operation. Pretending to be the student, they planned another meet to buy a bag of edibles from the dealer: Aceves, the arrest report read.

Police arrested Aceves after she arrived at the meet, and cops presumably seized from her 50 cannabis infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of cannabis, two packs of cannabis infused edibles, a scale and $400.

Aceves told detectives she’s been selling marijuana for the last two years, the report read — and knowingly sold to minors.