Several killed in Baltimore, others injured in shootings over weekend

As many as eight people have been killed in Baltimore since Friday night while many others are recovering from gunshot wounds, including a 17-year-old girl. Survivors of gun violence joined advocates Monday to call for peace. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will be discussing what immediate changes can be made to curb the violence. The mayor said he will also be getting other agencies involved in the crime fight.

