Several Killed as Floods Sweep Southwest Japan

At least six people were killed, and three others remain missing, after heavy rainfall and floods hit southwest Japan on Monday, July 10, NHK reported.

The flooding impacted Kyushu, Japan’s southwesternmost island, NHK said. At least five of the deaths were reported in Fukuoka Prefecture on the northern part of the island.

A woman was declared dead after a mudslide hit homes in neighboring Saga Prefecture, as floods swept the region, according to NHK.

These videos, published by @zXshun, shows a raging river and flooding in Toho, Fukuoko. Credit: @zXshun via Storyful