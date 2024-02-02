Several killed after plane crashes into Florida mobile home park. Here's what we know

Several people were confirmed killed after a plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater Thursday night.

The pilot reported an engine failure prior to the crash.

Four mobile homes caught fire in the Bayside Waters mobile home park after the crash, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.

Here's what we know so far. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officials describe scene of plane crash in Clearwater

We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

A small plane crashed into a large mobile home park in Clearwater about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The plane was found in one of the homes, according to Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers.

Three homes in Bayside Estates, formerly known as Japanese Gardens, were damaged by the resulting fire and a fourth sustained possible fire damage.

Was anyone killed or injured in the plane crash?

We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

Yes. Ehlers confirmed there were several fatalities, both from the plane and within the mobile home.

Officials were still working Thursday night to determine how many people were on plane and in the mobile homes at the time of the crash.

Airport authorities told plane was having problems

Ehlers said the Clearwater airport had received a report of a plane having a problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration told USA TODAY the pilot had reported an engine failure.

The plane disappeared off radar about three miles off the runway.

What was the plane's flight path?

A small plane took off from Vero Beach Regional Airport en route to Clearwater Air Park when it crashed into a mobile home park.

According to FlightAware, the plane left Vero Beach Regional Airport at 6:08 p.m. Thursday en route to Clearwater Air Park. It was in the air 58 minutes before it crashed at 7:06 p.m.

What type of plane was involved in the Clearwater crash?

#PlaneCrash #Clearwater #Florida 2636 Teakwood Drive. #ClearwaterFire is on scene at a mobile home community where a small plane has crashed. Multiple homes have caught fire. Aircraft is reported to be a #Beech #BonanzaV35B Reg: N6659L. Its 45 years old. Last flight was… pic.twitter.com/pYTZm2O0Nx — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) February 2, 2024

The plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, according to the FAA.

Where is Clearwater and the mobile home park where the plane crash happened?

Clearwater is a city on Florida's west coast. Located Pinellas County, it's west of Tampa and north of St. Petersburg.

Social media videos show scene of plane crash in mobile home park

Watch: A small plane crashes in a park close to a mobile home in Florida’s Clearwater. Several are feared dead, and the number of victims is yet to be determined, local authorities say. #Clearwater #Florida #PlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/pboud5rJid — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 2, 2024

Here video of the plane going down, such a horrible story. Happens in the upper left corner. pic.twitter.com/cwut2Rf6ke — TheMissingLink5 (@MissingLink5_) February 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Plane crash Florida: Several killed aircraft hits Clearwater home