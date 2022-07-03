Several killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) -Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said on Sunday. It also mentioned that the Governor of the Red Sea Governorate, Major General Amr Hanafi, has issued an order to suspend all activity in the area surrounding the attacks. A security source also added that the Austrian woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.