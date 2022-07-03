Several killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall
Several people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, police said. A 22-year-old suspect is in custody.
The men, some of whom carried police shields and flags, were part of the white supremacist group Patriot Front.
Ed Kienholz's assemblage 'The Illegal Operation,' on view at LACMA, muses on back-alley abortions.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said she is “surprised” by federal prosecutors’ reactions to testimony given before the panel this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, who previously served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. During an appearance…
The bar was hosting a drag show Thursday when about 10 people showed up to yell about “pedophiles” and harass bar operators and patrons.
An Insider reporter traveled to Waco, Texas, and found the reality was different from the version shown on Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV shows.
People inside the drag event in Woodland, California, used pepper spray to stop a group of agitators, alleged to be Proud Boys, from entering a bar.
Inside the international manhunt for the California man charged with killing his wife and staging a kidnapping plot, details on his years on the run and how he got caught
"Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for," posted Michelle Wu after at least once skirmish erupted.
The gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
People in a car were cited by a fire department.
A Spartanburg County church says two of its members were among the victims of a six-vehicle crash on Friday on Interstate 95.
CAIRO (Reuters) -Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said on Sunday. It also mentioned that the Governor of the Red Sea Governorate, Major General Amr Hanafi, has issued an order to suspend all activity in the area surrounding the attacks. A security source also added that the Austrian woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.
When the abortion ruling came June 24, the first name I searched for was Sir Matthew Hale, believer of witches, and cited by Justice Alito.
A man is in custody after spraying mace inside a restaurant in the Loop early Sunday morning.
More than two dozen crew members are missing after their ship snapped in two during Typhoon Chaba in the South China Sea on Saturday.
The governors of Virginia and Maryland have responded to a letter from the Supreme Court's top-ranking security official calling on them to protect the homes of justices.
She had one question for a House committee debating a bill that could force teachers to out trans kids: What are you afraid of?
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight.
The officers are killed along with a police dog as they try to serve a warrant for domestic violence.
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Several people were killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an "act of terrorism". The attack rocked Denmark at the end of an otherwise joyful week, just after it hosted the first three stages of the Tour de France cycle race, in an event that had sent thousands of cheering Danes into streets across the country. Copenhagen police said armed officers were sent to Field's mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting, and had told people inside to stay put and await assistance.