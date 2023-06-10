Several Kroger stores in Kentucky, including Prospect, report suspicious activity

Police taped up the scene at the Kroger store in Prospect after a bomb threat was reported.

Several Kroger stores in Kentucky have reports of suspicious activity on Saturday, including the store in Prospect, Kentucky, Jessica Sharp, a Kroger spokesperson confirmed.

A Courier-Journal reporter at the scene learned that employees and customers were asked to leave the Prospect store on Saturday afternoon and employees were saying it was a bomb threat, although local police have not confirmed. Middletown Fire Department and Prospect Police responded to the scene.

"We can confirm suspicious activity at several Kroger locations. The safety and well-being of our associates and customers are our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement and the FBI to investigate similar threats that have taken place around the country at many retail stores," Sharp said.

Two other Kroger stores in Northern Kentucky were evacuated Saturday morning after they received bomb threats, police said. The Bellevue Police Department first reported the threats concerning the Kroger locations in Newport and Bellevue in a Facebook post just before 11 a.m.

More: Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, June 9, 2023. Lottery jackpot at $240 million

The Kroger Marketplace store at the Newport Pavilion has been cleared, the city of Newport said in tweet just before noon.

The Bellevue store has also been cleared and reopened with help from the Cincinnati Police Department and Northern Kentucky University police, Bellevue police said on social media at 12:38 p.m.

Bellevue police said they believe the threats are part of a nationwide hoax and the FBI has been notified.

This story will be updated.

More: 'What in the world is going on'? See video of crazy long TSA lines at Louisville's airport

More: Gavin Perkins, once charged with mother's Louisville murder, to leave psychiatric hospital

Reporter Joe Gerth contributed. Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kroger stores in North Kentucky, Prospect, report suspicious activity