Several major grocery retailers will close for Thanksgiving. See Lexington holiday hours

If it’s Thanksgiving Day and you find yourself in need of a key ingredient for dinner or your mother-in-law’s favorite bottle of wine, it pays to know what’s open before you make the trip.

The weather is forecast to clear up Wednesday in time for a sunny Thanksgiving in Lexington, with a high around 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sure, you can Google whether your regular grocery store is open, but those listings aren’t always accurate and it can be hard to know how the holiday affects a store’s operating hours unless you call.

We’ve done the legwork for you either by calling the store or by checking its official website to round up this list of Thanksgiving 2023 holiday hours and closings in Lexington.

Grocery store Thanksgiving hours in Lexington

Here’s what to know about grocery store hours:

Liquor store hours for Thanksgiving Day in Lexington

Liquor Barn is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Total Wine and More is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Thanksgiving.

