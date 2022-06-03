Several Mass. and NH donut shops robbed on National Donut Day

Police are investigating robberies of chain donut shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that occurred on National Donut Day.

According to Windham police, they became aware of “multiple robberies” early Friday morning at donut chain restaurants along the Mammoth Road corridor.

Responding officers tried to stop a red Toyota Camry that matched a suspect vehicle description, but it sped away, police said.

While conducting a search of the area, police were told about an unarmed robbery at the Honey Dew Donuts in Windham committed by a man matching the description of a suspect in the earlier robberies in Massachusetts.

Employees reported that a white man wearing a surgical mask approached the drive-thru window on foot.

“When the window was opened by a worker, the suspect grabbed the tip jar and a short struggle ensued for control of the jar,” police said. “The suspect was able to take the jar and fled the area in the red Toyota Camry.”

However, officers said they were not aware of the robbery in Windham at the time they located and attempted to stop the red Camry.

Anyone that witnessed the events is asked to contact Officer Daniel Boudreau at (603) 434-5577.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

