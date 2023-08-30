Several members of Pagan Motorcycle Club arrested for assault in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS ― Several arrests were made this week after police said members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club assaulted a Beaver County resident early Sunday and stole the person's firearm.

According to a release from the county district attorney's office, the incident occurred at the Big Beaver Ramada Inn around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they were informed several members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club had beaten an individual with boots, fists and brass knuckles, threatened the individual by putting a gun to the person's head and stole the resident's firearm.

While on the scene, police were advised the motorcycle club had reserved a block of 32 rooms at the hotel and a search warrant was obtained to inspect their rooms. Officers said with the potential for a large number of weapons, members of the Beaver County and Washington County SWAT teams were called for assistance in the search.

Inside the rooms, officers said they discovered over 26 firearms, which included the victim's firearm and a gun that was reported stolen in West Virginia. Police also reported finding five sets of brass knuckles, which are illegal to carry in Pennsylvania.

After the search, officers arrested five individuals:

John Evans, of Beckley, W.Va., for receiving stolen property

Lucas Stone, of Summit Point, W.Va., for robbery, aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property

Matthew Richards, of Fayetteville, W.Va., for robbery, aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property

Robert Poffenberger, of Fairplay, Md., for robbery, aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property

Adam Lowe, of Mt. Hope, W.Va., for robbery, aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property

According to online court records, Evans is free on a $25,000 bond and Richards and Lowe on $100,000 bonds. Stone remained held Wednesday night in the Beaver County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Poffenberger also remained in jail because he was denied bail for flight risk reasons. The group is tentatively scheduled for preliminary hearings on Sept. 8.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Members of Pagan Motorcycle Club arrested for assault in Beaver Falls