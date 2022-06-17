Several men sentenced in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

Authorities in Toledo said several men who were convicted in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student were sentenced Thursday.

Prior to his death, Stone Foltz had attended an off-campus event for Pi-Kappa Alpha fraternity in Spring of 2021. The event was designed for new members to receive mentors. According to court documents, those older members provided the new members with alcohol and forced them to drink the whole bottle.

Those court documents said Foltz allegedly drank all, or nearly all, of the bottle he had. He was then taken to his apartment and later found dead by his roommate and friends.

After several attempts to save Foltz’s life, he died on March 7, 2021.

According to WTOL-TV in Toledo, eight men faced charged in Foltz’s death. They said six of those men took plea deals, while two others were convicted.

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, was sentenced to 28 days on house arrest and two years’ probation. He was convicted with his plea deal of one count of reckless homicide, one count of obstructing justice and eight counts of hazing.

Daylen Dunson, 21, of Cleveland was sentenced to 21 days in jail, 28 days of house arrest and three years’ probation. He was convicted with his plea deal of one count of reckless homicide, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of obstructing justice, one count of obstruction of official business, eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y. was sentenced to 28 days in jail, 28 days of house arrest and two years’ probation. He was convicted with his plea deal of one count of reckless homicide and eight counts of hazing.

Niall Sweeney 21, of Erie, PA, was sentenced to 24 days in jail, 28 days under house arrest and two years’ probation. He was convicted with his plea deal of one county of tampering with evidence and one count of hazing.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland was sentenced to 28 days under house arrest and two years’ probation. He was convicted with his plea deal of one count of obstructing justice, one count of obstructing official business, eight counts of hazing and one count of failure to comply with underage drinking laws.

WTOL-TV said three men has yet to be sentenced for their convictions in Foutz’s death. They are Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen, who were the only two that stood trial.

Krinn and Canyon Caldwell will be sentenced on June 24, while Henricksen will be sentenced on July 29.