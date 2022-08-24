Several more charges filed against man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

The man accused of shooting and killing four people in Butler Twp. is facing more charges connected to the early August killings.

News Center 7 was there when Stephen Marlow, 39, appeared in Vandalia Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Court records obtained through a public records request showed that nine additionally charges were brought up against him.

Marlow was originally charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and one count of having weapons under disability. Court records filed Tuesday showed that he now faces four additional counts of aggravated murder (prior calculation/design), four additional counts of aggravated burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

Stephen Marlow made his second court appearance in Vandalia Municipal Court Wednesday.

Marlow was previously named the primary suspect in the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson. All four were shot and killed at two homes on Hardwicke Place on Aug. 5.

After a nationwide manhunt, he was taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas just over 24 hours after the shooting.

Marlow made his first court in appearance in Vandalia Municipal Court Aug. 18. His bond was set at $10 million.

A detective unveiled new details in an amended complaint, writing that they discovered Marlow owned a storage unit on North Dixie Drive.

“Surveillance video showed Stephen entered the property on the day of the incident at 11:12 a.m.; he exited at 11:27 a.m.; just minutes before the murders,” according to the affidavit and statement of facts.

When detectives executed a search warrant on the storage unite and found an empty soft gun case that would normally hold an AR-15 style rifle, handgun and riffle ammunition and some writings on warfare.

Marlow was not allowed to have a firearm because of a prior charge, but he told FBI officials interviewing him that he “deliberately circumvented that by traveling to Kentucky and meeting a private seller to obtain the firearms.”

He admitted to buying the firearm to “carry out his attack,” the affidavit read.

A detective wrote that when Marlow was being extradited back to Ohio, he said the killings were an act of self-defense to protect his family and for “exposure.”

Marlow remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His next court date has not been scheduled.