Several officers injured, 6 teens arrested after alleged rock-throwing scuffle at South Bay Mall

Several teens were arrested after a scuffle with Boston Police officers outside a South Bay business Monday night, where the teens allegedly threw rocks and shattered the windows of cruisers.

Officers responding to J.P Licks on District Avenue at South Bay Mall around 7 p.m. for a reported disturbance found a group of teenagers they had removed from the business earlier in the day, according to Boston Police.

As authorities again tried to remove the group, several of the teens allegedly began throwing rocks and attacking officers. Officials say the rocks shattered the windows of multiple police cruisers and one suspect even kicked a police radio across the ground and discarded it while one of his accomplices was being put in handcuffs.

In the ensuing struggle, several officers sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening and were treated on scene by EMS, according to police.

In total, six juveniles were arrested for the affray.

A 14-year-old boy from Dorchester is charged with delinquent to wit; assault and battery on a police officer, delinquent to wit; disorderly conduct, and delinquent to wit; resisting arrested.

A 15-year-old boy from Dorchester is charged with delinquent to wit; receiving stolen property, delinquent to wit; affray, delinquent to wit; disorderly conduct, and delinquent to wit; resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old boy from the South End is charged with delinquent to wit; assault and battery on a police officer, delinquent to wit; disorderly conduct, and delinquent to wit; resisting arrest.

Both a 15 and 16-year-old boy from the South End and a 16-year-old boy from Roxbury were charged with delinquent to wit; disorderly conduct, and delinquent to wit; resisting arrest.

All suspects were released to a parent/guardian and will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile District Court.

