Five police officers, one woman hurt in Phoenix standoff with barricaded suspect

Five police officers were hospitalized and a woman was critically injured Friday morning following a shooting at a standoff in Phoenix, Arizona, police said.

Officers were sent to a home after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a news conference.

One of the responding officers was shot by someone in the home, he said, according to NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix.

A baby inside the home was placed into a carrier and put outside the residence, Williams said.

When officers approached the baby to move it away from the home, they were then shot at by someone inside, leaving four more officers injured, he said.

It is unclear how the woman was injured or what her role, if any, was in the incident. Williams said the baby appeared to be OK.

Police have not released details on the conditions of the officers.

KPNX reported the sound of a fresh barrage of gunshots being fired around every five minutes.

The Phoenix Police Department had alerted the public to the "critical incident" with a tweet published at around 3 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET). "Scene is active. Stay away for your safety," it warned.

Police later said the situation involved a "barricaded subject inside a house," adding that one other person had been hurt in the incident.

"1 person and several officers have been injured," the department said.