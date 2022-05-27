Several ounces of cocaine seized at Tupelo house

May 26—TUPELO — A search warrant at a west Tupelo house resulted in a felony arrest and the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday May 25 at 679 Albany Street in the Cedar Pointe subdivision off West Jackson Street. During the search of the residence, agents discovered several ounces of cocaine, as well as a felony amount of marijuana and ecstasy. A firearm was also seized.

Johnny Lee Nash, 42, of Tupelo, was charged with trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set his bond at $85,000.

Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said NMNU Agents are coordinating with the ATF about possible federal charges for possession of a firearm by a felon.

