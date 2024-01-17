Several passengers suing Alaksa Airlines after door plug blew off mid-flight

Four passengers who were on board the infamous Alaska Airlines flight say they are now suing the airline.

Lawyers for the passengers told KIRO 7 that the incident caused intense trauma to passengers, adding that some of them were sending what they thought were final text messages.

Lawyers said one passenger wrote “Mom our plane depressed. We’re in masks. I love you.”

We’ve reached out to Alaska for their response to the lawsuit but so far we have not heard back.