After several pedestrian deaths along A1A, Vilano Beach will be getting special crosswalks

Reacting to several pedestrian deaths along a stretch of Florida Highway A1A, a group of residents put on a full-court press for a crosswalk at Euclid Avenue in Vilano Beach.

It seems they'll get their wish.

Carol Anderson, president of the North Beach Community Alliance Inc., told the St. Augustine Record that the group created a petition after a pedestrian was killed at the intersection on Dec. 8, 2023.

The petition asked the Florida Department of Transportation to immediately place a lit crosswalk in Vilano Beach at Euclid Avenue and A1A. It also asked for a comprehensive safety analysis to determine additional safety measures for the location, deemed by residents as dangerous because of multiple pedestrian deaths.

“Protective measures must be taken to eliminate the danger of crossing the road,” Anderson wrote. “North Beach Campground visitors routinely cross A1A at Euclid to gain beach access and visit The Reef Restaurant. The closest crosswalks are one mile north at Serenata Beach Club and almost a mile south at North Beach Park. The speed limit is a dangerous 50 miles per hour. During the winter months, The Reef employees cross from a west side parking lot in black uniforms, which just increases their chances of not being seen at night.”

Anderson said that in April 2022, following a pedestrian death, the FDOT told NBCA that the speed limits were appropriate based on calculations used to determine speed limits. Anderson said this only fueled her and the NBCA to press harder.

“In May 2022, we wrote to Rep. Cyndi Stevenson (R-St. Johns) following the death of male crossing from the campground,” Anderson said. “Rep. Stevenson referred us to the St. Johns County Traffic Safety Team. Shortly thereafter, Sheriff Robert Hardwick organized a community meeting with FDOT that resulted with FDOT repeating that the speed limits were appropriate.

"Several months later, however, we discovered that FDOT determined that a Euclid crosswalk was necessary, with its likely queue two years out,” she said.

On Jan. 28, 2023, a woman was killed at A1A and Euclid while crossing to meet her husband at The Reef. Anderson and NBCA then contacted Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine; House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast; and Stevenson’s assistant and emailed subscribers with requests to reaching out to legislators to expedite the implementation of safety measures.

“In August 2023, Kim Kendall, a candidate for the Florida House of Representatives, met with NBCA,” Anderson said. “She shot a video of tourists crossing A1A at Seventeenth Street and shared it, along with our frustrations and concerns, in her weekly newsletter.”

Anderson described FDOT’s plans for A1A as outdated because of community growth.

“Traffic safety plans made five years ago are seriously outdated,” she said in her letter to The Record. “We need help immediately. This is unacceptable.”

The St. Augustine Record contacted FDOT’s community outreach specialist, Jacob Pickering, to ask about the residents' concerns.

"Our hearts break whenever we learn of a death or serious injury on the roadway," Pickering wrote. "To that end, reviewing crash reports is critical to understanding causation and prevention of crashes.

"As is standard operating procedure, FDOT reviews all reported crashes on state roadways and interstates – a special emphasis is placed on fatalities. If there are improvements that can be made to enhance the safety of the facilities, FDOT will work to implement the improvements. This process includes careful analysis by professional engineers and other evaluations that may be warranted."

Pickering said when improvements to the roadway can be made, there's a lengthy process that includes study, design, programming and construction.

Regarding the intersection, Pickering said the FDOT is planning "a series of pedestrian hybrid beacons to improve pedestrian safety" along A1A. He said the hybrid beacons are planned at Nease Beachfront Park in Vilano Beach; Fort Matanzas Park, south of St. Augustine; A1A at Green Road, south of St. Augustine, A1A at Treasure Beach Road, south of St. Augustine; and A1A at Euclid Avenue.

Pedestrian hybrid beacons are traffic-control devices similar to traffic lights that stop traffic when activated by pedestrians. "They are typically used in locations where a standard traffic signal might not be warranted but where pedestrian crossings are needed," he said.

Pickering said work is expected to begin at Euclid Avenue and A1A in mid-late February with the installation of the mast arm foundation. The remaining construction is scheduled to begin in July and expected to be completed in September.

"While adding these elements to the roadway is an important step to improve safety along the corridor, the FDOT understands it takes more than signals to improve safety on the roadway," Pickering wrote. "To that end, FDOT has implemented a Target Zero initiative to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities to zero in Florida.

"It takes all roadway users to not drive or walk distracted, obey the speed limit and be aware of others who share the road."

