Several people charged after large fight at Rivers Casino

Several people are facing charges following a large fight at Rivers Casino early Monday morning.

State and Pittsburgh police were called to the casino on the North Shore around 1:15 a.m. and found multiple people in a physical fight, which they broke up with security, according to a report.

Brianna Grabowsky, 26, of McKees Rocks, punched a trooper in the face while trying to hit another woman who was involved in the fight, Saida-Amira Witherspoon, 44, of Pittsburgh, troopers said.

James Lamont Domek, 33, of McKees Rocks, was involved in the fight and left before speaking to state police, according to the report.

Darnel Robert Hall, 33, of Pittsburgh, was taken to the security office and punched the wall several times. He was taken into custody and requested medical attention for his hands. He was taken to a medical facility and cleared for confinement in the Allegheny County Jail, according to the report.

Grabowsky, Witherspoon, Domek and Hall all face charges, troopers said.

