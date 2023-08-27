Several people in custody after SWAT respond to early morning shooting at Orem apartment complex
Several people are in custody on Saturday after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Orem.
Several people are in custody on Saturday after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Orem.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The famous singer explained how her feelings around her body have evolved, especially as she parents her three kids.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Former President Donald Trump was booked Thursday night for his fourth indictment on charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash. Grab this gizmo while it's over 40% off.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
The Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station has received the go-ahead from the FDA and is set to launch this fall. Engadget’s Daniel Cooper tried it earlier this year and had “nothing but praise for” the luxury smart scale when trying it earlier this year, although he also described its $400 price tag as “mad money” to pay for an extravagance many of us won’t need.
Tesla shareholders who claimed to face financial losses after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private might be on the verge of receiving compensation from a $42.3 million fund established as part of Musk's federal securities fraud settlement. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will share in the payout, recouping almost 52% of their losses, according to a Wednesday night court filing in the Southern District of New York Court. The compensation to investors comes several months after Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that explored how the CEO's now infamous “funding secured” tweet caused volatility in the stock, resulting in losses of money.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.