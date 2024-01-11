Several people displaced, animals dead after north suburban fire

TechCrunch

In addition to the 500 layoffs at Twitch, Amazon is also making cuts to Prime Video and MGM Studios, laying off “several hundreds” of employees, according to a memo obtained by TechCrunch. Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of the division, announced the cutbacks in an email on Wednesday, noting that the reason for the reduction is to “reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.” Amazon has begun to notify the affected workers in the U.S. and will inform most other regions by the end of this week.