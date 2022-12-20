Several people to face charges after police bust massive THC edible operation on South Shore

Several people are expected to face charges after police recently busted a massive THC edible operation on the South Shore that was operating illegally out of a commercial business, authorities announced Tuesday.

Drug investigators acting on a tip executed a search warrant at an address on Mill Lane in Braintree and uncovered a space outfitted for the production and packaging of an array of THC edibles and gummies, the Braintree Police Department said.

A number of sheets of THC gummies were found cooling on racks along with thousands of already packaged gummies in various flavors, according to police, and each package is said to have contained 10 gummies. Detectives estimated the street value of the gummies seized to be well over $100,000.

The raid also yielded 17-liter bottles containing various amounts of THC oil, some of which were full, police added. THC oil is said to sell for about $2,500-$3,000 on the commercial market.

In a statement, police said, “The space was outfitted with commercial kitchen equipment and commercial packing materials. Included was a large, high-end laser printer presumably to create packages for the edibles. It appeared that this space was used exclusively for the manufacture and packaging of THC edibles. This commercial space has been rented since about 2020. The Town of Braintree had nothing on file related to business conducted at this property.”

Police noted that the owner of the property was not involved in the production operation.

The names of those who were busted have not been released but police said they will face charges including manufacturing a Class D Drug and trafficking in marijuana 100 pounds to less than 2,000 pounds.

“Without regulation, edibles made illicitly could contain much higher amounts of THC which can increase negative side effects. Also, unregulated oils and edibles can contain other toxic contaminants, and be dangerous to the health of users,” police warned.

An investigation remains ongoing.

