Several people flee after rollover crash on Utah I-80

This is a developing story. Information is expected to change as more details become available. ABC4.com expects to update the story below.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are investigating after several people fled following a vehicle rollover crash on I-80 eastbound Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the rollover happened around 6:15 a.m. near 9000 W on the highway. Officials say several people fled the vehicle following the incident, two of which have since been found. It is currently unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

The two people found were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to recover. There have not been any arrests at this time, however, UHP is conducting a follow-up investigation on the cause of the crash.

Unlike similar incidents where passengers flee after a crash, this incident is not connected to a police chase or attempted arrest, according to UHP. The reason the driver and passenger(s) fled following the rollover is unknown as it is still early in the investigation.

