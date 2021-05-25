Several people found dead in Ohio shooting

At least five people were found dead from a shooting on Monday in West Jefferson, Ohio, a suburb of the state's capital and largest city, Columbus, according to local media.

At least three people were found shot dead in a building, with more victims dead outside at the same location, though a precise number of casualties was not immediately confirmed, two Columbus-based television stations said.

TV stations WSYX and WCMH attributed the information to West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd, who said the shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led him to believe that the victims had been targeted.

WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus.

Police were alerted to the shooting by a passerby who called the emergency number 911. Officers secured the scene and started looking for a suspect and evidence.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were reportedly assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.

