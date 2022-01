The Daily Beast

WFAA via YouTubeCOLLEYVILLE, Texas—A hostage situation was ongoing at a synagogue outside of Dallas on Saturday afternoon involving a man who ranted about Islam and made demands to release a convicted terrorist—all while being captured on a Facebook livestream.Colleyville Police confirmed on Twitter that it was conducting SWAT operations at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. The FBI is also on the scene and negotiating with the suspect. The man, whose name has not been released by authoriti