Several people injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne

Jason Kelly
·1 min read

Several people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a Brightline train struck an SUV that was on railroad tracks, the Melbourne Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened at South Harbor City Boulevard and W.H. Jackson Street.

W.H. Jackson Street is closed in the area.

See a map of the scene below:

