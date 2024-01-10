Several people injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne

Several people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a Brightline train struck an SUV that was on railroad tracks, the Melbourne Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened at South Harbor City Boulevard and W.H. Jackson Street.

W.H. Jackson Street is closed in the area.

The Melbourne Police Department is working an active scene involving a Brightline train vs a vehicle. There are several injuries during the incident. A media staging area is set up in the rear alley area behind the American Legion at W.H. Jackson. WH Jackson is shut down. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) January 10, 2024

