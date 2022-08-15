5 people facing criminal charges after fight breaks out at Winchester break

Five people are facing criminal charges following a violent altercation that broke out at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to Shannon Beach at the town’s state park around 8:15 p.m. found several people suffering from various injuries, officials said.

At least one of the victims is expected to undergo surgery at Mass. General Hospital, according to the state police. A number of other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

State police say the initial reports indicated that the fight involved a stabbing but a department spokesman told Boston 25 that investigators have not confirmed that yet.

Four people were arrested on a charges of assault and battery, while a fifth suspect was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Shannon Beach is part of the Mystic Lakes State Park on Mystic Avenue in Winchester.

