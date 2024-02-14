Several people injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally

Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” said Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers have detained two armed people for more investigation, Becchina said.

“We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims,” Becchina said.

Kansas City Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.”

It was uncertain how many victims were hit by gunfire, but scanner traffic indicated that there might have been as many as nine people shot.

When gunfire erupted, the crowd began to scatter as people took cover.

Sam Castro, an 18 year old University of Kansas student from St. Louis, said he saw people running out of Union Station a little before 2 p.m.

“We just got here, so it’s kind of crazy,” he said.

Earlier, two people were shot near 27th and McGee streets, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez. The victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.