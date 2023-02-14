3 dead, several injured in shootings at Michigan State University

Police outside of Berkey Hall at Michigan State University. AP Photo/Al Goldis

At least three people were killed during shootings Monday night at Michigan State University in East Lansing, police said.

After a manhunt that lasted several hours, the suspect was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Interim MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said. He told reporters he is "unsure" of any connection the suspect had with the university, and officers are working on determining his identity.

Multiple people called 911 at around 8:18 p.m. to report a shooting inside Berkey Hall on campus, and several victims were discovered inside the academic building. A second shooting was then reported at the adjacent MSU Union Building. At least five victims have been hospitalized, Rozman said, and some have life-threatening injuries.

When the suspect was still at large, police asked people on campus and in the surrounding community to shelter in place, and urged concerned parents to stay away from campus.

Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. All activities, sporting events, and classes have been canceled for the next 48 hours.

Updated Feb. 13, 2023: This article has been updated throughout to reflect recent developments.

