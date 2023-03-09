Several People Killed in Hamburg Church Shooting, German Police Say
(Bloomberg) -- Several people died and others were injured in a shooting at a church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to local police.
Police were called to the scene at about 9:15 p.m. local time on Thursday after people nearby heard several shots, Hamburg police spokesman Holger Vehren told reporters.
There are currently no signs of any possible perpetrators still at large but investigations are ongoing, he said. “There are rather indications that a perpetrator is probably at the site and potentially even among the dead,” Vehren said.
German news outlet Bild Zeitung reported that seven people are dead and at least eight more are injured.
