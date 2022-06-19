Four people injured in assault at car cruise

Wichita Falls Police and Wichita County Deputies responded to an assault with a weapon call on Jacksboro Highway Saturday night.

Wichita Falls Police say multiple people were injured Saturday night as a crowd gathered to watch the Bridge to Bridge car cruise in the vicinity of Jacksboro Highway and Central Expressway.

According to police:

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Four people were wounded by a woman wielding a knife. They said there was a crowd gathered to watch the cruise and a domestic disturbance broke-out. Four people were injured. Three were transported to the hospital for knife injuries.

The suspect was found during a traffic stop. She admitted to the assault and was arrested. Police transported her to the hospital to be treated for unintentional self-inflicted knife injuries caused during the knife assault.

She is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and warrants for her arrest.

The Bridge to Bridge Cruise was established in 2019 to benefit the Wichita Falls Veterans Wellness Center.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: People reported injured in assault at Bridge to Bridge car cruise