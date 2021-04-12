One person dead, officer injured in shooting at high school in Tennessee, police say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

A person was killed and a police officer injured in a shooting at a Tennessee high school, officials say.

The shooting was at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville about 3:15 p.m. Monday. A Knoxville Police Department officer responding to a report of a “possibly armed” person was shot.

“Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” police said “A KPD officer was struck at least one time.”

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

“One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation,” police said. “There are no other known gunshot victims.”

The victim was not identified.

Multiple agencies were at the school investigating the shooting, including special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Nashville. A medical examiner’s office vehicle was seen leaving the school after the shooting, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told WVLT the injured officer was conscious and recovering at a hospital.

“He said he’d rather be hurt than anybody else,” Kincannon told the CBS affiliate.

A reunification site had been established at a baseball field behind the high school, officials say.

Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted the district was gathering information about the “tragic situation.”

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas tweeted.

Austin-East High School is a performing arts magnet school that offers dance, music, audio production, art and theater programs, according to the district website.

The school recently updated its security plan. It included:

• Another security officer was added Feb. 22 in addition to the previously assigned security officer and school resource officer.

• On March 8, the school implemented a policy prohibiting solid backpacks, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, gym or duffle bags and large solid bags. Approved bags included only clear or mesh backpacks and small clutch purses.

• Random searches during the spring semester.

• A re-emphasis on a hotline to report concerns.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was hosting a news conference on education funding as news of the shooting was emerging.

“I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for you all to — for those who are watching online or otherwise — to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state,” Lee said.

The school district has about 58,000 students.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Tennessee high school

    A confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible armed man, left one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.

  • Family offering $10,000 reward in decades-old unsolved murder of South Dakota woman

    A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Monica’s murder.

  • One killed, police officer hurt in shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school

    (Reuters) -One person was killed at a Knoxville, Tennessee, high school on Monday and a police officer was wounded when police confronted an armed suspect. The incident, which unfolded at about 3:15 p.m. local time at Austin-East Magnet School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings across the United States since mid-March. Knoxville police said the officer struck by gunfire was expected to survive.

  • Martian Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Settlers,’ Starring Sofia Boutella, Boarded By Film Constellation (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based production, finance and sales outfit “Film Constellation” has boarded international sales on dystopian sci-fi thriller “Settlers,” directed by Wyatt Rockefeller, and starring Sofia Boutella, whose credits include “Atomic Blonde,” “The Mummy,” the “Kingsman” franchise and “Star Trek: Beyond.” Boutella plays Ilsa, a refugee from Earth, who has settled with her husband and daughter on […]

  • Asia Today: India records another surge in COVID-19 cases

    India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections Monday to pass Brazil as the country with the second-most reported infections since the pandemic began. The 168,912 cases added in the last 24 hours pushed India's total since the pandemic began to 13.5 million, while Brazil has 13.4 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. India also reported 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 170,179, which is the fourth-highest toll, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

  • Chicago man charged in Oak Park officer shooting

    An Oak Park Police officer and a suspect were both shot during a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning, Oak Park officials said.

  • How a Simple Blood Test Could Reduce Cancer Deaths

    Liquid biopsies and genomic sequencing that track cancer-related DNA have spawned start-ups and produced eye-popping projections on Wall Street. The diagnostic technology is cutting edge, and the industry is very young.

  • One person dead, one detained, and a police officer shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

    Knoxville Police Department said there were no other known gunshot victims and that the high school had been secured.

  • Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history with BAFTA win

    Nomadland's Chloé Zhao on Sunday became only the second women — and first woman of color — to win the best director prize at the annual British Academy Film and Television Arts awards. The first woman to win the award was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. Nomadland won three additional awards, including best picture, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best cinematography. Nomadland follows a woman named Fern, played by McDormand, who travels across the United States taking different jobs to survive, meeting interesting characters along the way. While accepting her award virtually, Zhao — who also won the top prize Saturday at the Directors Guild of America Awards — thanked "the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives," adding, "How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society, and we need to do better." Other winners included Promising Young Women for best British film; The Father's Anthony Hopkins for best actor; Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor; and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn for best supporting actress. The ceremony opened with a tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday. He was the first president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and his grandson Prince William is its current president. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama hopes to be pioneer for Japanese golf

    Hideki Matsuyama has delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. A decade after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy with a victory in the Masters. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese winner of a men's major championship.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

    Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. “You get so spoiled with Zion because he sets such a high standard that I didn’t think this was one of his better games,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. The Pelicans, who trailed by 13 points in the second quarter, went ahead for good at 108-107 on Ingram’s jumper with 2:33 remaining.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • The judge in the Derek Chauvin case is orchestrating one of the nation’s most widely watched murder trials. Meet Peter Cahill.

    While Judge Peter Cahill allowed cameras in the courtroom for the first time in Minnesota state history, he's also been strict on other matters.

  • Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

    Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents. West's attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West's divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage. West's filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West's original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

  • Caron Nazario case shows hate is an American disease, not just a white one

    The fact that diversity isn't a solution to hate isn't limited to police abuse cases. It extends to all hate crimes as tracked by the FBI.

  • Chicago high school staff will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without movement toward a reopening agreement, teachers union announces

    CHICAGO – The Chicago Teachers Union says high school staff members in Chicago Public Schools will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without “adequate movement” toward a satisfactory reopening plan for high schools. CPS has identified April 19 as the “target” to reopen high schools — the last group that has yet to have the option of in-person classes since the pandemic shut schools in ...