One person dead, officer injured in shooting at high school in Tennessee, police say

A person was killed and a police officer injured in a shooting at a Tennessee high school, officials say.

The shooting was at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville about 3:15 p.m. Monday. A Knoxville Police Department officer responding to a report of a “possibly armed” person was shot.

“Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” police said “A KPD officer was struck at least one time.”

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

“One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation,” police said. “There are no other known gunshot victims.”

The victim was not identified.

Multiple agencies were at the school investigating the shooting, including special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Nashville. A medical examiner’s office vehicle was seen leaving the school after the shooting, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told WVLT the injured officer was conscious and recovering at a hospital.

“He said he’d rather be hurt than anybody else,” Kincannon told the CBS affiliate.

A reunification site had been established at a baseball field behind the high school, officials say.

Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted the district was gathering information about the “tragic situation.”

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas tweeted.

Austin-East High School is a performing arts magnet school that offers dance, music, audio production, art and theater programs, according to the district website.

The school recently updated its security plan. It included:

• Another security officer was added Feb. 22 in addition to the previously assigned security officer and school resource officer.

• On March 8, the school implemented a policy prohibiting solid backpacks, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, gym or duffle bags and large solid bags. Approved bags included only clear or mesh backpacks and small clutch purses.

• Random searches during the spring semester.

• A re-emphasis on a hotline to report concerns.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was hosting a news conference on education funding as news of the shooting was emerging.

“I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for you all to — for those who are watching online or otherwise — to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state,” Lee said.

The school district has about 58,000 students.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.