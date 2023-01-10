‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says

Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount Moriah Road that Sunday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

While police were investigating that man’s shooting, “several” more people with gunshot wounds showed up at “numerous” hospitals across the Mid-South.

Memphis Police did not say how many people were shot but did say that all of those victims were shot during the same incident at Life Longue.

Eight days later on January 9, Memphis Police released pictures of a person of interest in this case, meaning that he has not been named a suspect but that police believe he may have valuable information regarding these shootings.

Memphis Police are looking for this man, a person of interest in a shooting at Life Longue on January 1, 2023.

If you know who this man is, MPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

