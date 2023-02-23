Several people stabbed in Taunton industrial park; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after they say several people were stabbed in an industrial park Thursday afternoon.

3 victims transported themselves to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to Taunton Police.

Officials say they received a report of multiple people stabbed in the area of John Hancock Road and Charles F. Colton Road in the Myles Standish Industrial Park around 12:42 p.m.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crimes.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No further information was made available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW