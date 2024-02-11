Several Pinellas County inmates, staff being treated for possible drug exposure: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several inmates and staff at the Pinellas County Jail are being treated for possible drug exposure, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies didn’t specify the exact number, but referred to the impacted group as a “very limited number” and said it was less than five.

Officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

The sheriff’s department said they will not be releasing any further details tonight.

