Several police officers shot in Allen, Kentucky, with accused shooter in custody

ALLEN, Ky. — Several police officers were shot while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said, and an individual was later booked on multiple murder charges.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly” in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Jail records show Lance Storz, a 49-year-old man from Allen, was booked just after 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Pike County Detention Center on several charges – two counts of murder of a police officer, one count of murder and an additional count of first-degree assault on a police animal. Storz's arrest citiation was not immediately available online.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals around the region. No additional update was available as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Courier Journal reporter Lucas Aulbach contributed.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky: Allen, KY man charged with murder