Several property tax hikes on ballot in Franklin County amid rising tax concerns

Mifflin Townshop police cruiser

Several Franklin County local governments are seeking voter approval of levies ranging from 4 to more than 8 mills on the primary election ballot, amid rising concerns about higher property taxes.

Three townships are seeking millage increases: Clinton Township (6 mills), Norwich Township (4.9 mills) and Pleasant Township (4 mills).

In addition, Mifflin Township is seeking an 8.8-mill replacement levy, Valleyview is seeking a 5-mill levy to replace a levy of the same amount that just expired, and Grandview Heights is seeking renewal of a 7.5-mill levy.

All come on the heels of last year's historic 41% rise in Franklin County property values from a countywide reappraisal. The increase led to a little more than a 6% increase in property taxes (not including any new millage approved last year), and elevated concerns from tax-weary homeowners.

Compounding the rise in property values were two levies approved in November that impacted hundreds of thousands of central Ohio homes: a 7.7-mill tax hike for Columbus City Schools that will add about $270 in annual taxes for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value, and a 1.5-mill increase for the Columbus Metropolitan Library, which will add $52.50 in annual taxes for each $100,000 in appraised value.

"Absolutely, it's a challenge," said Michael Jones, police chief of Clinton Township, which is seeking a 6-mill levy for police services. "Especially with the school levy, people are seeing tax increases. That is definitely an issue. It's a big ask."

To help make their cases, Clinton and others with millage requests have held presentations or otherwise tried to get the message out. Norwich and Pleasant township firefighters knocked on doors to spread the word, and supporters in Valleyview expect to go house-to-house to make their case.

"Everyone's concerned about taxes," said Norwich Fire Chief David Baird. "It's a lot to ask. We know that."

Those promoting the levies know the timing may not be perfect, but remain hopeful.

"Those doggone school and library millages that just passed, that's a hardship," said Jim Mattox, the mayor of Valleyview, which is seeking the renewal of a 5-mill levy that recently expired. "But I'm expecting a good turnout."

One millage request that was on the ballot has been withdrawn. Perry Township originally voted to put an 8.51-mill levy on the March primary ballot to fund police, but withdrew the request after learning that revenue this year will be higher than expected due to county reappraisals. The levy will still be on the ballot because the township's decision to withdraw was well after the Jan. 9 deadline, but the Franklin County Board of Elections will not count the votes and the levy will not be collected. The township plans to return with a smaller millage request in November.

Homeowners can see how the levies could impact their taxes by using the Levy Estimator on the Franklin County Auditor's website. After entering a home’s address or parcel number, homeowners can see both their current and estimated taxes if a levy or bond issue passes.

Here are the six levy requests on the ballot in Franklin County:

Clinton Township

Voters in the township, which includes pockets such as Lennox Town Center and Northern Lights shopping centers, will decide whether to permanently raise taxes by 6 mills.

What it will cost: If approved, the levy will cost $210 a year for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value.

What it's for: The levy will raise an estimated $1.1 million a year for police salaries and equipment,including vehicles.

Grandview Heights

Voters in the city will decide whether to renew a 7.5-mill levy that expires at the end of this year. Like the previous levy, this one would last four years.

What it will cost: If approved, the renewal will cost $142 a year for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value, the same amount as the levy it renews.

What it's for: The levy will raise an estimated $1.985 million a year for general operating costs.

Mifflin Township

Voters in the township, most of which is south of Morse Road and east of Interstate 270 in the Gahanna area, will decide whether to vote on an 8.8-mill replacement levy.

What it will cost: If approved, the levy will cost $308 a year for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value.

What it's for: The millage will raise an estimated $632,000 a year for police salaries and equipment, including vehicles.

Norwich Township Fire Department main Station 81, 5181 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard

Norwich Township

Voters in the township, which roughly includes the Hilliard area, will vote on whether to permanently raise taxes by 4.9 mills.

What it will cost: If approved, the levy will cost $172 a year for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value.

What it's for: The millage will raise an estimated $9.2 million a year for fire department salaries, programs such as Focus Hilliard, equipment including a fourth ambulance and a second ladder truck, and to help the department staff and otherwise operate a fourth fire station, which is expected to be built this year on Alton Darby Creek Road.

Pleasant Township

Voters in the township, in the Darbydale area west of Grove City, will decide on a request for a permanent 4-mill levy.

What it will cost: If approved, the levy will add $140 a year in taxes for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value.

What it's for: The levy will raise an estimated $1.2 million a year for fire department training and equipment, including a new boat and turnout gear.

Valleyview

Voters in the West Side village will vote on a request to renew a 5-mill levy that expired last year for another five years.

What it will cost: The levy will cost $175 a year in taxes for each $100,000 of a home's appraised value, the same as the levy it replaces.

What it's for: The levy will raise an estimated $76,000 a year to help cover general expenses such as street and park maintenance, storm drains, street sign repairs and replacement.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Several Franklin County governments seek tax levies on ballot