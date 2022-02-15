Several rare, collectible cars still missing after mysterious theft at Westport garage

It’s like something out of a Hollywood movie.

That’s how David Case described how 10 cars, which he a called “rare and classic collector” vehicles, were stolen last week from a parking storage near Westport. Case, 46, said it appears the cars were stolen around Wednesday night. It wasn’t discovered until Friday, Case said.

“It’s just shocking,” he said.

Case owned one of the vehicles: a 1970 White Ford Mustang Mach 1 that he’s had since he was 16 years old. Case and his father worked for a few years to restore the car, which also has a bright red interior. His father died a few years later. The Mustang’s monetary value doesn’t matter to him as much.

“It’s mostly about the sentimental value more than anything else,” Case said.

So far, six or seven cars have been recovered, Case said. His is still missing.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the matter and it is ongoing, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with department. She would not comment further.

This 2001 blue BMW Z3 Atlantic was among 10 cars stolen last week from a garage in Westport in Kansas City. All of the cars are rare and collectible vehicles. The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the matter.

Case said he isn’t sure how the cars were taken.

After Case and other owners discovered the vehicles had been stolen, he posted on the “Stolen KC” Facebook page page to help spread the word. The vehicles that have been recovered, were found throughout the metro, he said. The reason he posted about them was because he knew that would help draw attention.

All 10 cars are fairly rare and unique, the kind that if you see them on roads around town, it would make you do a double take, Case said.

The other nine cars that were stolen, according to Case were:

1972 gold Buick Oldsmobile convertible with gold wire wheels and a white top

2001 blue BMW Z3 Atlantic with a tan top

1997 silver Chevrolet Corvette coup





1987 white BMW Coupe 325

1999 silver Mercedes SLK/CLS 230

2000 green BMW convertible 323ci

2017 lime green Jeep Renegade

1984 blue Porsche 930 turbo

2013 black Porsche Boxter convertible

Case has been pleased with how residents and community have been helpful in finding the cars.

“It’s been pretty awesome and heartwarming how many people understand the sentimental value of these cars,” he said.