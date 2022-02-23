Several receive indictments related to drug offenses

Feb. 23—Drug-related offenses were the majority of indictments returned by a Laurel County grand jury on Friday, with one man named in two separate cases.

Michelle Elkins, 51, also known as Michelle Cromer and Michelle Proffitt, and 41-year-old Christopher Neil Elkins, both of Chaney Ridge Road in London, are charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for possessing over 2 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 9. They are also charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance for Hydrocodone and methamphetamine; third-degree possession of controlled substance for Xanax and Gabapentin, and possession of drug paraphernalia for having pipes, syringes and scales commonly used for drug use.

Michelle Elkins is additionally charged with failure to signal. Both Elkins' are charged with first-degree persistent felony offender — Michelle Elkins has three prior felony convictions for drug-related offenses, while Christopher Elkins has three prior felony convictions for flagrant non-support.

A London man who was indicted last month has two more indictments added to his roster this month. Zachary Todd Bowling, 27, of Pine Top Road, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender from a June 22 incident. The second indictment charges Bowling with trafficking in controlled substance for having methamphetamine, Xanax and less than 8 ounces of marijuana on June 22. He is also charged with possessing scales as well as a first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

Others charged with drug offenses are:

—Melody A. Bowling, 34, of Bar Creek Road in Oneida, KY — first-degree possession controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), possession of marijuana, failure to have two head lamps, on July 6.

—Kenny Dale Clark, 31, of Hwy. 2004 in McKee, KY — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth and Fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes), rear license plate not illuminated and failure to signal, on Aug. 7.

—Melvin Lee Stigall Jr., 41, of North Laurel Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipes), public intoxication and menacing, on Dec. 31.

.—James Wayne Burkhart, 64, of Ky. Hollow Road in East Bernstadt — first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Oct. 13

—Jason Lynn Goodman, 37, of Clark Lane in Lily — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (scale, straw and rolling papers), public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident, on July 12.

—Christopher Lee Sprouse, 41, of Rocky Point Road in East Bernstadt — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe and scales), on Oct. 22.

—Donald Ray Causey, 58, of Wilson Street in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, on May 12.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.