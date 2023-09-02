Several Republicans expected to run in special election for Edmond-area House seat

Vote Here signs lead voters to the polls April 4 at Westwood Church of Christ in Edmond.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday set a special election for a heavily Republican state House district in north Oklahoma County.

Filing for the House District 39 seat will begin on Sept. 18 and run through Sept. 20. Primaries, if necessary, will be held on Dec. 12, and the general election will be held on Feb. 13. The primary date coincides with the date of the general election to fill a state Senate seat in Comanche County.

The timetable for the House seat means the winner would not be seated for the beginning of the 2024 legislative session, if a general election is necessary. It also means the winner would be just a few weeks away from having to file for reelection, along with all other candidates seeking state offices in 2024.

Pam Pollard, a longtime Oklahoma Republican Party officer who serves on the Republican National Committee, said at least four potential candidates have expressed interest in the seat and that she expects more before filing.

"I expect a great deal of interest in this Edmond seat," Pollard said.

The seat was vacated on Friday by Republican Ryan Martinez, of Edmond, who pleaded guilty last month to a felony offense of being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, or what is commonly known as a non-driving DUI. Martinez first won the seat in 2016 and easily won reelection in 2018. He was unopposed in 2020 and 2022.

What to know about District 39 in Oklahoma

In January, voter registration in the district was:

15,456 Republicans.

6,530 Democrats.

5,232 independents.

239 Libertarians.

The northern boundary of the district corresponds with the Oklahoma County border at Waterloo Road. and it runs as far south as 15th Street in Edmond, to Western Avenue on the west and Bryant Avenue on the east.

The district had 39,851 people in the 2020 Census and is:

About 72% white.

10% Black, alone or in combination with other races.

8% Native American, alone or in combination with other races.

7% Hispanic or Latino.

4% Asian American, alone or in combination with other races.

It includes the Edmond and Deer Creek school districts.

