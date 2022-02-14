Several roads in Franklin were blocked to traffic on Saturday. Police explain why

FRANKLIN — Several roads were blocked to traffic around midday Saturday as first responders were engaged in an incident involving a man making suicidal statements at a residence on Pleasant Street.

The incident had a peaceful ending, with the man hospitalized for evaluation.

In a press release, police said the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center (MECC) received a 911 call at about 10:52 a.m. for a report of a male making suicidal statements at a residence on Pleasant Street in Franklin.

MECC is a 24-7 regional communications center that serves Franklin, Mendon, Millville, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham police and fire departments.

Police said they determined the man made suicidal statements to his family and threatened to harm himself with a firearm, to which he did have access.

There were no threats made to the man’s family, police said.

Police said the man’s family was evacuated and officers established a perimeter outside, where they attempted to contact the man.

Besides Franklin police and fire personnel, the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (MetroLEC) — a consortium of nearly 50 police and sheriff departments in the south metropolitan Boston area — brought a crisis negotiation team to assist in responding to the incident.

Police said that shortly before 3 pm, MetroLec Units were able to get the man to leave his residence voluntarily and peacefully. No force was used.

He was evaluated by the Franklin Fire Department and transported to an unnamed hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Pleasant Street and surrounding roads were reopened later on Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Several Franklin MA roads were blocked to traffic Saturday due to suicidal man.