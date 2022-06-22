Several Russian battalion tactical groups held near Russias border with Ukraine General Staff report

WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 06:53

Up to three Russian battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops are being held in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia [these oblasts share a border with Ukraine - ed.].

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 June

Details: On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces fired on the areas of Seredyna-Buda and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast, Ukraine) and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine) using mortars and cannon artillery.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are focusing their main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, performing combat engineering tasks to reinforce their positions, and ensuring the security of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

On the Kharkiv front, Russia is conducting aerial reconnaissance in order to establish the positions of Ukrainian troops. Russian forces opened heavy artillery fire on Ukrainian positions near Kharkiv, Staryi Saltiv, Rubizhne, and Chepil. In addition, they used cannon and rocket artillery to fire on civilian infrastructure in and around Ukrainka, Petrivka, Shevelivka, Bazaliivka, and Prudianka.

On the Sloviansk front, Russian troops are systematically firing on Ukrainian positions in order to resume their offensive on Sloviansk and are conducting assault operations in the area. They fired near Nova Dmytrivka, Osynivka, Kurulka, Ivanivka, and Adamivka with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the Donetsk front, Russia’s efforts are focused on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut fronts. Russian occupying forces are attempting to advance to the administrative borders of Luhansk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to try to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk and to block the Ukrainian Defence Forces near Borivske and Voronove. Fighting continues.

Russian troops on the Bakhmut front were regrouped in order to strengthen their combat capability.

On the Myronivka – Semyhiria front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian assault on Vuhlehirska Power Station [a coal-fueled thermal power station located in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast - ed.] and stopped the advance of the Russian army on the Molodizhne – Katerynivka front. The Russian forces retreated.

On the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russia continued to conduct hostilities in order to pin down Ukrainian units and prevent them from being transferred to other, more active, fronts. Russian forces shelled the areas of Andriivka, Novodonetske, Stara Ukrainka, and Huliaipole. Russian aircraft conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russia’s main efforts are focused on preventing Ukrainian troops from mounting an offensive. Russian troops did not undertake active combat operations, but deployed cannon artillery and MLRS to fire on the areas of Tavriiske, Shevchenkove, Kyselivka, and Kvitneve, and conducted an airstrike on Bila Krynytsia.

Russia continues to block all civilian shipping in the Black and Azov seas. Six naval cruise missile carriers (bearing Calibre missiles) are currently at the ready to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.