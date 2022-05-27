Several Russian regional lawmakers demand Putin ends the war

The governor of Primorsky Krai called the initiators of the appeal to Putin

Leonid Vasyukevich, a member of Russia’s Communist Party, made these demands during a session of the regional council.

“We realize that unless our country halts the special military operation, there will be even more orphans in our country,” said Vasyukevich.

However, the four communist councilmen did not find broader support among their colleagues, while regional governor Oleg Kozhemyako told them to leave the chamber.

“These acts disgrace the Russian army and our defenders...; traitor!” Kozhemyako told Vasyukevich.

Anatoly Dolgachev, the leader of the regional communist party, said that the appeal to Putin was not properly cleared with the party, and called it “a stunt.”