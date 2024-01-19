Several schools announced schedule changes due to unsafe conditions
Several schools across North Carolina have announced changes to their schedules Friday morning due to winter weather.
Schools in Caldwell County will be operating on a three-hour delay due to unsafe road conditions caused by freezing rain and dropping temperatures.
Schools in Burke County will be operating on a two-hour delay as well.
ALSO READ: ‘Dramatic increase’ in flu deaths reported in Catawba County, health officials say
Ashe and Watauga County schools will be operating remotely due to below-freezing temperatures.
Schools in Avery County will be completely closed.
VIDEO: ‘Dramatic increase’ in flu deaths reported in Catawba County, health officials say