Several schools operating on two-hour delay due to weather conditions

Several schools in northwestern North Carolina will be operating on a two-hour delay due to severe weather conditions.

Schools in Watauga County said they will be operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and buses will be traveling on limited routes.

Schools in Ashe County said their two-hour delay is due to icy roads in portions of the county, as well as overnight freezing temperatures.

ALSO READ: Winter weather impacting several schools in northwestern North Carolina

Schools in Avery County said due to questionable road conditions in numerous areas of the county, accompanied by below-freezing temperatures overnight, they will also have a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Faculty and staff are expected to report to the schools at 9 a.m.

However, school buses will be allowed to travel on several roads. You can read a full list of those restrictions here.

VIDEO: Winter weather impacting several schools in northwestern North Carolina



















