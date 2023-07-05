Several schools in Topeka USD 501 will have new building principals. Here's who they are

School may have let out in May, but June 30 marked the end of Topeka USD 501’s business year, and with that comes several changes in school building leadership.

Seven USD 501 schools will have new principals this year following retirements, resignations and shifts between leaders at those same schools.

They include Topeka High School’s Rebecca Morrisey, who retired after seven years as the school’s principal and 14 years in the district. Her position remains unfilled while the district searches for a successor over the coming school year.

Dustin Dick — currently principal at USD 501’s Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers — will be interim principal in the meantime.

Most new principals at Topeka USD 501 schools are starting their new positions this month.

At Eisenhower Middle School, Dianne Denmark, formerly dean of students at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School, will replace principal Scott Schwarz, who is moving to USD 501’s Avondale Academy virtual school as an assistant principal.

Meadows Elementary School principal Nicole Johnson will become director human resources for the district, with Erica Atherton taking her place at Meadows.

Katherine Cooney will move from McCarter Elementary School to Landon Middle School to replace Stacy Schreiner, who retired at the end of last school year. Monika Tiller will replace Cooney at McCarter.

More: How Rebecca Morrisey found her tradition in 7 years as Topeka High principal

Robinson Middle School principal Tim Leffert is leaving USD 501 for other employment and will be replaced by Relyn Strom.

Melissa Wells-Martin of Randolph Elementary is also leaving the district. Aarion Gray, currently director of communications for the district and a former principal, will also serve as interim principal at Randolph.

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at ‪785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka USD 501 will see some new principals for 2023-24 school year